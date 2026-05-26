India News | CM Rekha Gupta's Initiative: Old Clothes Collection Boxes to Be Installed at 10 Delhi Metro Stations

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): A new initiative aimed at promoting environmental conservation and sustainable development is set to be launched in Delhi under the guidance of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

According to the chief's minister's office, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will install special collection boxes for old clothes at 10 major Metro stations across the capital, where people will be able to deposit garments they no longer use. These clothes will be recycled and converted into useful products.

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CM Gupta said, "Delhi government is continuously working towards building a clean, green and environmentally responsible capital. Textile waste is among the rapidly growing environmental challenges, and this initiative will ensure the scientific recycling of old clothes. The effort is expected not only to reduce waste but also to strengthen sustainable development."

The 10 Metro stations identified for the initiative are Shahdara (Red Line), Mohan Estate (Violet Line), Rohini West (Red Line), Lajpat Nagar (Violet and Pink Lines), Malviya Nagar (Yellow Line), Mayur Vihar Phase-I (Blue and Pink Lines), Hauz Khas (Yellow and Magenta Lines), Punjabi Bagh West (Pink and Green Lines), Dwarka (Blue Line) and Shalimar Bagh (Pink Line). These stations have been selected by the Operations Department, and the locations have also been reviewed by the security team.

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The Chief Minister said the objective of the initiative is to connect people with the recycling campaign and create awareness about the reuse of clothing.

The Chief Minister further said that the Delhi government will ensure that the collected clothes are utilised in an environmentally friendly manner and that transparency and efficiency are maintained throughout the process. Under the initiative, the garments will be segregated into different categories and made available to reputed non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and self-help groups (SHGs) for reuse and upcycling into useful products. Various items, including bags and rugs, will be made from these clothes.

DMRC will also provide dedicated spaces at selected Metro stations for the display and sale of these upcycled products. The remaining garments will be sent to recycling units, where they will be converted into products such as yarn, fibre and non-woven felt, ensuring minimal waste. In connection with the project, DMRC's Civil (O&M) Department has approached various agencies. One company has expressed its willingness to install collection boxes at the identified stations, and site inspections have already been carried out by its representatives. The company is engaged in the production of recycled yarn, recycled fibre and recycled non-woven products.

According to DMRC, the collection areas at the selected stations will be branded under the name of the Delhi Metro Ladies Welfare Organisation (DMLWO). Formalities related to the installation of collection boxes, branding and the signing of an MoU are currently being completed. The Chief Minister said the project will be formally launched once the process is completed. (ANI)

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