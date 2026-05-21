India News | CM Revanth Reddy Demands a Special Session of the Parliament on Women's Quota in Legislative Bodies on Rajiv Gandhi 35th Death Anniversary

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 21 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday demanded an immediate parliamentary debate on the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, which seeks to provide 33 per cent reservation to women in legislative bodies.

Speaking during an event to mark the death anniversary of the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the Chief Minister said that the INDIA Alliance is ready to support woman reservation bill in the Parliament. The CM emphasised that women's reservation in the legislative bodies should be enacted with the inspiration of Rajiv Gandhi, who introduced a women's quota in local bodies for their political empowerment.

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CM Reddy also warned against the politicisation of the women's reservation bill. "He further credited the late Rajiv Gandhi for introducing the IT sector to the country and for steering the country towards the path of development through liberalised policies.

" It was Rajiv Gandhi who ushered in the era of technology in the country and also steered the country onto the path of development through liberalised policies".

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The CM asserted that the state of Telangana maintains an inseparable bond with the Gandhi family.

"Telangana was maintaining an inseparable bond with the Gandhi family. The relationship between the Gandhi family and Telangana people was more than a family. People will remember and cherish the Gandhi family as long as Telangana exists," said CM Reddy.

Alongside Reddy, several senior Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot, P Chidambaram, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Mukul Wasnik, also paid homage to the former Prime Minister.

In a separate post on X, Kharge described Rajiv Gandhi as a "remarkable son of India" and credited him with transformative reforms, including lowering the voting age to 18, strengthening Panchayati Raj institutions, advancing the telecom and information technology sectors, and introducing a forward-looking education policy.

Bhupinder Singh Hooda described Rajiv Gandhi as a "symbol of hope" for the country's youth and said the Gandhi family had made sacrifices for the nation.

Leader of Oppositon in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi paid an emotional tribute to his father and former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi on his 35th death anniversary, saying he would work towards realising his vision of a "skilled, prosperous and strong India."

In a post shared on X, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Papa, I will fully fulfil the responsibility of realising the dream of a skilled, prosperous, and strong India that you envisioned. Your teachings, your values, and your memories will always remain with me."

Rajiv Gandhi became India's youngest Prime Minister at the age of 40 after assuming office in October 1984 following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by an LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. (ANI)

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