India News | CM Revanth Reddy Inaugurates Telangana Public School at Arutla, Vows TPS in Every Constituency

Rangareddy (Telangana) [India], June 17 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said the State Government is committed to strengthening public education by setting up Telangana Public Schools (TPS) in every Assembly constituency, along with focused training in sports to nurture future national-level talent.

After inaugurating Telangana Public School at Arutla today, the Chief Minister asserted that "Telangana's future does not lie in glass-embellished palaces or colourful walls. We firmly believe it lies within the classrooms," according to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

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The CM said that the same spirit will be carried to benefit 27 lakh students studying in the government schools in the state. "We are strengthening government schools based on the recommendations of the Education Commission. 1,814 students have already enrolled in the Arutla Telangana Public School. It is a shame that the 'No Admission' board has to be put up at a government school in view of the huge competition for admission. "

CM Revanth Reddy commended the Arutla school teachers for competing with corporate educational institutions. In a move to bring out the talented students with great potential, the government also initiated steps to strengthen the government schools.

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The establishment of Telangana Public Schools was a sincere effort to revive the abandoned education system, the release said.

The Chief Minister noted that many great leaders and officials studied in the government schools.

The release further stated that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao also studied in a government school. The CM suggested that the students excel in education so that the parents can live with self-respect. The Chief Minister emphasised that every student should perform in their studies, aiming to become IAS, IPS officers and also future political leaders.

CM Revanth Reddy warned the political rivals of losing their opposition status in the next Assembly elections if the leaders do not stop brewing false allegations against the state government.

The Chief Minister suggested that all the political opponents visit Arutla Telangana Public School and study the government's efforts to strengthen the public education system.

The CM highlighted that the students were provided breakfast, midday meal, quality uniforms, and kits. The establishment of 'Young India' Integrated Residential Schools and 'Young India' Skills University were part of providing quality education and skill development for youth.

CM Revanth Reddy stressed that sports should be given importance to bring out talent in schools. The Young India's Sports University was established with an aim to win medals in the Olympic Games. A sports training programme was already launched in the schools.

The Chief Minister remembered a football tournament conducted with the legendary Messi in Hyderabad. Despite facing criticism from the opposition, "we succeeded in hosting a football game with Messi."

The CM appealed to people to support the government as he is committed to transforming Telangana into a role model for the country. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)