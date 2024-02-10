Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 10 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy inaugurated 100 buses at Necklace Road, Hyderabad on Saturday. The ceremony was organised by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC).

The State Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Ministers Sridhar Babu, Seethakka and Komatireddy Venkat Reddy were also present in the inaugural ceremony.

Following the inauguration, the state Ministers including the Chief Minister boarded the bus and took a ride.

Earlier on Wednesday, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed his distress over the recent attacks on Indian students in the US and urged the External Affairs Minister to address the issue.

He also announced the launch of a help desk for students living abroad. This announcement comes after the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from Hyderabad, by four robbers in Chicago on Sunday.

"Very disconcerted to learn of the attack on Syed Mazhar Ali, a student from Hyderabad, by four robbers in Chicago. This follows a fatal attack on B. Shreyas Reddy, who was killed in Ohio. I request Hon'ble External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to kindly convey our concerns over the safety of our students and citizens living there. My government will set up a dedicated help desk for all youth living in the USA and other countries, especially students, to ensure all their needs are met. It is my assurance to all citizens of Telangana - wherever on earth you are - the Congress government is there for you!," CM Revanth Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the wife of the Indian student who was allegedly brutally attacked in Chicago has written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting his assistance in getting him medical aid.

The student Syed Mazahir Ali pursuing a master's degree in the US was attacked by three people in Chicago on Sunday, according to his wife, Syeda Ruquiya Fatima Razvi.

She said that she received a call from her husband's friend on February 4 in which she got to know about the attack on Ali. Razvi told ANI, "My husband, Mazahir Ali, went to Chicago. On the fourth of February, there was a deadly attack on him. He was going home at around 1 am when three people got out of the car and attacked him. They also attacked them with a gun. My friend called me and I got to know at around 4 am that he was attacked. At around 6 am, I got a WhatsApp video which showed that he was bleeding heavily. After that, I couldn't talk to him much." (ANI)

