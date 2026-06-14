India News | CM Sarma Unveils Major Infrastructure Drive and Developmental Roadmap for Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], June 14 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that major infrastructure works, including the Numaligarh-Gohpur under water tunnel with a cost of Rs 18,000 crore, will begin soon.

In his Facebook live, the Chief Minister said that major infrastructure works, including the Guwahati Ring Road, the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor and the Rs 18,000 crore Numaligarh-Gohpur tunnel, will begin very soon.

Also Read | Morena Train Tragedy: False Fire Rumour Triggers Panic, 4 Killed After Passengers Jump From Moving Train (Watch Video).

"What does a Ring Road, an Underwater Tunnel, an Expressway, a Fertiliser Plant and a Heritage Corridor have in common? Together, they are helping shape the future of Assam and advancing the vision of a #ViksitBharat. From the Guwahati Ring Road and the Kaziranga Elevated Corridor to the Underwater Tunnel beneath the Brahmaputra, these transformative projects are reducing distances, unlocking growth and bringing every region closer to opportunity," the CM wrote on X.

"The Guwahati-Silchar Expressway, Namrup Fertiliser Plant and Kamakhya Corridor are not just infrastructure projects. They are investments in the aspirations of millions and a major step towards a #ViksitBharat. By strengthening connectivity, empowering farmers and preserving heritage, these projects are laying the foundations of an Atal Avichal Agragami Assam. The work speaks for itself. The transformation is underway," he added.

Also Read | Ladki Bahin Yojana May 2026 Installment: INR 345 Crore Approved, Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Receive INR 1,500 Soon.

He further said in his Facebook live that several major infrastructure projects, such as the Baihata Chariali - Tezpur four-lane road, an elevated corridor from Guwahati Airport to Jalukbari and Siliguri - Silchar Express Highway, are moving towards implementation.

"The government's plan to construct an express highway from Guwahati to Tinsukia is also being pursued," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also informed that Rs 500 crore has been approved to develop Dibrugarh as the second capital of the state.

"At the same time, discussions and planning are underway to develop a new airport in Silchar and to transform Rupsi Airport into a logistics hub," he said.

The Assam Chief Minister said that, in early July, a major international dignitary is expected to visit Assam along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"July 1, 2, 3, all three days may be important days for Assam, because we may take advantage to welcome a major international dignitary with the help of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Officially, it is yet to be announced. But we hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and Guwahati on July 1, 2 & 3. Along with him, a major international dignitary will visit Assam," the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister requested the cooperation of the people in ongoing efforts to beautify and prepare Guwahati for the visit.

The Chief Minister also said that preparations are underway to create employment opportunities for 2 lakh youths in line with the government's electoral commitments.

"Efforts are progressing to establish new medical colleges in Hailakandi, Hojai, Bajali and Goalpara, with the broader aim of ensuring that every district has at least one university, one medical college and one engineering college," the Chief Minister said.

Regarding the recent increase in petrol and diesel prices, the Assam Chief Minister said that the rise is due to geopolitical tensions in the West Asia and an increase in crude oil prices in the international market, and he expressed hope that as the global conditions stabilise, the general public will receive relief.

On the other hand, talking about the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), he said that the Assam Legislative Assembly's approval of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) is not only the fulfilment of an important electoral promise but also a major step towards establishing social justice in society.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the protection of Assam's identity, culture, heritage and land remains the government's core commitment and is not merely an electoral slogan, but a continuous mission of governance for the people of Assam.

He also said that, after the full budget session of the new government, which will start from July 6, welfare schemes such as Orunodoi, subsidised distribution of essential commodities, Nijut Moina, Nijut Babu and Jiban Prerana will be restarted from August and will continue in a regular manner. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)