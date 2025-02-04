Hassan (Karnataka) [India], February 4 (ANI): Karnataka Leader of Opposition R Ashoka claimed that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah would step down by November 15 or 16 and infighting was going on between Chief Minister and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar.

R Ashoka said, "There is no government in Karnataka. They are fighting for the CM chair. It is Siddaramaiah vs DK Shivakumar. The microfinance issue is also big in Karnataka and many farmers died by suicide. There has been no development in the last 2 years. By November 15th or 16th, Siddaramaiah will go out and a new CM will come. Congress MLAs are divided. The government in Karnataka is in ICU."

Earlier Union Minister of Heavy Industries and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy made a bold prediction, stating that the Congress-led government in Karnataka "won't last until 2028."

Kumaraswamy pointed to increasing dissatisfaction among Congress MLAs as a key factor in the government's instability.

Speaking to the press, he said, "This government (Congress Govt in Karnataka) won't last until 2028. There is a growing dissatisfaction among the Congress MLAs. We don't know when it will explode, but let's wait and watch."

Kumaraswamy added that it was incorrect to suggest that the opposition was trying to destabilize the government.

"It's not true that we are trying to topple their government; their MLAs and the people themselves are destabilising the foundation of this government," he claimed.

The former CM highlighted a key concern regarding the government's lack of funds allocated for development. He argued that Congress MLAs were unable to visit their constituencies due to financial constraints, which had contributed to widespread dissatisfaction within the party.

"There is immense dissatisfaction among them regarding the government's actions, and it will soon come to the fore," Kumaraswamy said. He further emphasized that this dissatisfaction was bound to lead to a breakdown in the government's stability.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA BR Patil has resigned from his position as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's political advisor. Patil resigned on Friday, January 31, saying he could not publicly reveal the reasons for the resignation yet. (ANI)

