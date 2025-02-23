Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday expressed concern over the increase in the capture of Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, urging the Centre to convene a Joint Working Group (JWG) to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Highlighting the recent arrest of 32 fishermen by Sri Lankan authorities, Stalin wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and said that the JWG would ensure secure release of all the arrested fishermen and their boats. These fishermen had ventured out for fishing from the harbour in Rameswaram on February 22.

"I write this letter with a sense of deep anguish as the number of incidents of apprehensions of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy has risen alarmingly in recent times. In the latest incident, 32 fishermen were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on February 23 along with their five mechanised fishing boats. These fishermen had ventured for fishing from the Rameswaram fishing harbour on February 22," the letter read.

The Tamil Nadu CM pointed out that arrests of fishermen from the state are on the rise despite repeated requests to the Sri Lankan government to prevent these arrests. He apprised about the arrests of fishermen in eight separate incidents in 2025, saying that 119 fishermen and 16 boats have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

"The apprehensions of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy are continuing in large numbers in spite of my repeated requests to prevail upon the Sri Lankan Government to prevent such arrests. In this year alone, 119 fishermen and 16 boats have been apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy in eight separate incidents," the letter read.

Stalin said that the immediate formation of JWG was important to deter the impact on the livelihood of fishermen caused due to these arrests. He urged EAM Jaishankar to make diplomatic efforts to prevent the arrest of fishermen.

"I once again reiterate my earlier request to convene the Joint Working Group immediately to find a permanent solution to this long pending issue. This is especially crucial since the livelihoods of our fishermen families are impacted severely, due to these apprehensions," the letter read. (ANI)

