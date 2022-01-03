Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said that though the infection rate due to Omicron is high, vaccination provides a shield from this new variant.

Urging people to vaccinate themselves, CM Stalin said, "According to medical experts, Omicron is spreading fast. Though the Omicron infection rate in Tamil Nadu is high, vaccination will shield one from this virus. People should maintain social distancing and must wear masks."

He further said that people above 60 years of age should mandatorily take vaccination. (ANI)

