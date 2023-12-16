Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 16 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu laid the foundation stone of Sirmauri Haat at Puruwala in the Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency of Sirmaur district on Saturday.

This three-story Haat will have all the basic facilities to be constructed in a 450-square-meter area for which Rs. 1 crore has been sanctioned.

The Chief Minister said that this Haat would be constructed on the lines of 'She Haat' set up in Sarahan of Sirmaur district.

It will go a long way in strengthening the economy of the area, besides providing a better platform for the local people to showcase and sell their handicrafts and food cuisines, he said, adding that members of the local Gramme Panchayat and self-help groups in the surrounding areas would also get employment opportunities from this endeavour.

Traditional dishes of Sirmaur district would also be available in the Haat, which will provide tourists with an opportunity to better understand the rich lifestyle and traditions of the region.

He said that the state government was making untiring efforts to strengthen the rural economy. While interacting informally with media persons, the Chief Minister said that during his visit to Dubai, he had invited investors to invest in the power, tourism and green energy sectors in the state and also assured them of providing all possible assistance.

He said that the state government was making concerted efforts to encourage environmentally friendly investment to ensure sustainable industrial development. Investors from Dubai will visit Himachal in January next year, he added.

Innovative initiatives are being taken with a positive approach to realise the vision of making the state self-reliant. These efforts are being appreciated in the country as well as abroad, the chief minister said. (ANI)

