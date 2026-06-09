India News | CM Suvendu Adhikari Meets Union Ministers in Delhi to Accelerate West Bengal's Development Journey

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday said he held a series of meetings with Union Ministers in New Delhi aimed at accelerating the state's development.

In a post on X, Adhikari said, "Today in New Delhi, I had highly productive meetings with Union Ministers to accelerate West Bengal's development journey, aligning with the vision of PM Narendra Modi, and delivering long-awaited benefits directly to the people of West Bengal."

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Highlighting a key development in the health sector, he stated, "West Bengal joins Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY. A historic milestone has been achieved. The National Health Authority (NHA) has officially signed an MoU with the Government of West Bengal."The event was graced by Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda.

https://x.com/SuvenduWB/status/2064035333269074027?s=20

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He further added that the scheme will provide major healthcare benefits, saying, "By joining the Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY scheme, every eligible family in West Bengal will now have access to top-tier, cashless healthcare across the country."

On rural development, Adhikari said he met Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and discussed upcoming schemes.

He noted, "Met with Union for Agriculture, Farmers' Welfare and Rural Development; Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The Vikshit Bharat - G Ram G Yojana will be implemented in West Bengal very soon, which will promote rural employment. Furthermore, to ensure rural development doesn't halt for a single day, the Union Ministry will be immediately approving the required funds and man-days. A scientific roadmap will be created to give a new impetus to our villages, farming, and farmers."

Regarding financial inclusion and economic growth, he said discussions were held with the Finance Minister.

He stated, "Had an extensive discussion with the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman regarding credit availability and Central Govt Scheme implementation. To empower our entrepreneurs, a renewed saturation drive will be launched for flagship schemes like PM MUDRA, Jan Dhan, PMJJBY, PMSBY, and PM SVANidhi."

He further said, "Upon my request, the Finance Minister has agreed to order arrangements for roundtable meetings across all regions of West Bengal involving Public Sector Banks, MSMEs, and Industry Bodies to vastly expand credit access."

On youth and sports development, he said, "Engaged in a forward-looking discussion with the Hon'ble Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandviya. Our focus is to foster youth empowerment and rapidly accelerate the sports ecosystem across West Bengal, ensuring our talented youth get the infrastructure and platforms they deserve."

Thanking Centre for unwavering support, he said, "My deepest gratitude to the Central Government for their unwavering support. Together, we are ushering in a new era of governance, health security, rural prosperity, and economic growth for every citizen of West Bengal." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)