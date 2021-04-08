Bhubaneswar, Apr 8 (PTI) To empower women in Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday directed all district collectors to hand over unused state properties in different districts, blocks and panchayats to Mission Shakti Mahasanghs within two months.

Mission Shakti Mahasanghs (apex body of women self help groups) are working at the district, block and panchayat levels.

The chief minister said that there are many unused government properties like government buildings, shops, ponds in panchayats, blocks and districts.

Mentioning that Mission Shakti members can utilise these properties for the social and economic development if handed over to them, Patnaik said that common people will be benefited and mothers of Mission Shakti can utilise these in financial activities.

He said that empowerment of women has always been the priority of the state government. Mission Shakti has become the torchbearer of transformation. This initiative will be beneficial in strengthening the quiet movement of mothers, he said.

The state government has set up a separate Mission Shakti department last month with the aim to empower women SHGs socially and economically.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)