Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 23 (ANI): Hitting out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the alleged gang-rape and murder of a Dalit girl in North Dinajpur district's Kaliagunj, National Commission for Protection of Child Rights chief Priyank Kanoongo on Sunday said that CM always tries to save the incompetent officers here.

This comes after a Dalit girl was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in the North Dinajpur district of West Bengal. On Thursday, the locals found the body of the minor, who had gone missing. On Friday, locals staged a protest demanding justice for her.

Talking to ANI, the NCPCR chief said, "The CM always tries to save the incompetent officers here. I consider CM Mamata Banerjee incompetent when it comes to children's safety in the state. Due to her negligence incidents happen and children die."

"And later on, on the basis of the CM's order, these incidents are covered up," he added.

Kanoongo also alleged that the state governments commit mistakes and then try to hide them. This kind of behaviour always interrupts the commission's work.

"Behavior of the state government has been the same for years, they themself commit mistakes and then try to hide them and because of this they always interrupt the commission's work."

Taking a jibe at District Magistrate, Kanoongo said, "DM is incompetent, we are waiting for him but he hasn't come yet. The family has also alleged political connections of the accused."

Earlier on Saturday, SP North Dinajpur Sana Akhtar said that the victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance.

SP informed about the post-mortem report of the victim and said that the death was due to a poisonous substance, however, they'll ask doctors to clarify if there's any sexual injury.

"Victim's post-mortem report given by doctors reveals that death was due to a poisonous substance. No major injury. We will again ask doctors to clarify if there's any sexual injury," said SP North Dinajpur.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party State President Sukanta Majumdar criticised the police officials and said that they are trying to make it appear as a suicide.

Majumdar said that this kind of incident is happening every day in Bengal and thus demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter. (ANI)

