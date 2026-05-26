India News | CM VD Satheesan Leaves Kerala House for First Meeting with PM Modi After Assuming Office

New Delhi [India], May 26 (ANI): Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Tuesday left from Keralam House in Delhi for his first official meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after assuming office earlier this month.

The meeting comes days after the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) returned to power in Keralam, ending a decade-long hiatus. Satheesan took oath as the state's 13th Chief Minister on May 18 at a grand swearing-in ceremony held at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

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The ceremony was attended by thousands of supporters and political leaders, with Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar administering the oath of office and secrecy to Satheesan and his council of ministers.

Along with the Chief Minister, 20 ministers were sworn in, including 14 first-time ministers, two women ministers and two representatives from the Scheduled Caste community. The Congress secured 11 ministerial berths in the cabinet, while its ally, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), received five portfolios. Other allies, including Kerala Congress factions, the Revolutionary Socialist Party and the Communist Marxist Party, were also represented.

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The UDF registered a sweeping victory in the Assembly elections held on April 9. Results declared on May 4 showed the alliance winning 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly, while the Left Democratic Front (LDF) secured 35 seats and the BJP won three.

Earlier, on May 20, the Keralam government officially announced the allocation of portfolios among cabinet ministers. Chief Minister Satheesan retained crucial departments, including Finance, Law, Ports, Airports, Railways, Metro Rail and Pollution Control.

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was assigned the Home portfolio along with Vigilance, Fire and Rescue Services and Prisons. K Muraleedharan was given charge of Health and Medical Education, while P K Kunhalikutty will oversee Industries, Commerce and Information Technology.

The new government has indicated that infrastructure development, investment, employment generation and welfare measures will be among its top priorities. (ANI)

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