Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has said that he invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the state.

His remarks came after he attended Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's oath-taking ceremony held in the national capital on Thursday.

"In Delhi, under the leadership of PM Modi, BJP got a huge majority. Today, I attended the oath-taking ceremony of Delhi's new CM. I met PM Modi and invited him to visit Chhattisgarh," Sai told reporters in Raipur.

After the oath-taking ceremony, PM Modi chaired a meeting of the Chief Ministers of the National Democratic Alliance-ruled states.

"Had a great interaction with NDA allies earlier this afternoon," PM Modi said in a post on X on Thursday.

After the meeting, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma told ANI, "When a BJP government is formed, it works as per a vision shown by PM Modi."

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari told ANI, "It is a matter of pride and happiness for every woman that a woman (Delhi CM Rekha Gupta) has got an opportunity."

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan said, "I congratulate Rekha Gupta ji. She is creating history here. It was a beautiful victory. It was a sweet success (BJP's victory in Delhi) for BJP and NDA. It was due to continuous hard work done by Modi ji, Amit ji and BJP cadre..."

The swearing-in ceremony was attended by the BJP's top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers from other states were also present.

Speaking to the media, Rekha Gupta described her appointment as a "miracle" and a "new chapter" for women in politics. She vowed to hold corrupt individuals accountable and ensure transparency.

"It is a miracle, it is a new motivation and a new chapter. If I can be the CM, this means ways are open for all the women... Anyone who has been corrupt will have to give an account of each and every rupee," she said. (ANI)

