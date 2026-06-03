India News | CM Yogi Adityanath Addresses Public Grievances at Gorakhpur Janta Darshan

Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday addressed public grievances during 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur Temple premises.

During the session, he interacted directly with local citizens to address their grievances and ensure the prompt resolution of public concerns.

Also Read | EPFO Interest Payment Delay: When Will 8.25% Interest Be Credited to PF Accounts? Check Latest Update.

The Uttar Pradesh CM also fed the cows in the Gorakhnath Temple premises. Additionally, continuing his usual warm gestures during such visits, Adityanath distributed chocolates to children at the Gorakhnath Temple.

The Chief Minister also announced that he will participate in the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 71 development projects in Gorakhpur later today. The projects include a Flatted Factory Complex developed in the GIDA area at a cost of Rs 208 crore and an EWS-LIG residential complex.

Also Read | RBI MPC Meet 2026: 3-Day Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee Meeting Begins Today; Inflation, Growth in Focus.

In a post on X, he wrote," Today, I will participate in the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of 71 development projects, including the Flatted Factory Complex developed in the GIDA area at a cost of ₹208 crore and the EWS-LIG residential complex, in the holy city of Gorakhpur, the abode of the great yogi Guru Shri Gorakhnath Ji."

During the event, allotment letters for industrial plots and housing will be distributed alongside certificates for youth trained at the NIELIT Skill Center.

Chief Minister Adityanath emphasised that these initiatives will unlock thousands of opportunities for local youth and accelerate the vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh'.

"On this occasion, allotment letters for industrial plots and housing will be distributed. At the same time, certificates will also be provided to young colleagues trained from the NIELIT Skill Center. These projects will open the doors to new opportunities for thousands of youth and give fresh momentum to the resolve of 'Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh'," CM added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)