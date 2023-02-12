Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) on his appointment as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday.

In his tweet, he said, "Congratulations to Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik Ji, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) on his appointment as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh. Your dedication and commitment to serve the nation is truly inspiring."

Lt. General Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) has been appointed as Governor of Arunachal Pradesh by the President of India on Sunday.

The President has also appointed Brig. (Dr) B.D. Mishra as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Union Territory. (ANI)

