India News | CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Grief over Unnao Road Accident on Lucknow-Agra Expressway

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday expressed grief over the loss of lives in the tragic road accident on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district, calling the incident "heartbreaking and soul-wrenching," and extended condolences to the bereaved families.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said his condolences are with the families mourning the loss of their loved ones and prayed for peace for the departed souls. He also wished for strength for the grief-stricken families to bear the immense sorrow and for the injured to recover swiftly.

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"The loss of lives in the tragic road accident that occurred on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway in Unnao district is extremely heartbreaking and soul-wrenching. My condolences are with the bereaved families immersed in grief. I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain eternal peace, the grief-stricken families find the strength to bear this immense sorrow, and the injured recover swiftly and regain their health," CM wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Auras Community Health Centre, in charge, Anoop Tiwari, said the medical team responded immediately after receiving information about the accident and ensured prompt treatment for the injured, while the critically wounded were referred to a medical college for further care.

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Speaking to ANI, Anoop Tiwari said, "At 5.30 AM, a call was received from UPDA informing that a bus on the Agra Expressway had collided with a divider. Immediate action was taken by activating the management team. Casualties started arriving within 5 to 7 minutes, and they were managed by the team. Severely injured patients were referred to the medical college, while the deceased, after police documentation, were sent to the Medical District Hospital in Unnao. A total of 6 individuals arrived deceased."

At least six people were killed, and more than 10 others were injured after a bus overturned on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Unnao.

The bus, on its way from Delhi to Bihar, reportedly lost control and overturned near Kilometre Marker 262 under the jurisdiction of Auras Police Station.

Among the deceased was the sub-inspector, Ramchandra, who had travelled from Siwan, Bihar, to Delhi with the prisoner Chhatrapal and was returning when the accident occurred. (ANI)

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