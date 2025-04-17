Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday held a Janta Darshan at his official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg in Lucknow, where he directly heard public grievances and issued prompt instructions to officials for their resolution.

The Janta Darshan was attended by the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, the Principal Secretary (Home), the Director General of Police (DGP), and senior officials from key departments.

During the Janta Darshan at his residence, Chief Minister Adityanath was seen playing with a child and giving him chocolates, and also handed over chargeable sticks with inbuilt sensors to two specially abled individuals.

On March 6, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' in Gorakhpur, where people came forward to share their problems. The Chief Minister patiently listened to their grievances and issued necessary directives to ensure their timely and satisfactory resolution.

After being elected as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath frequently conducts the 'Janata Darshan' program.

He started the Janta Darshan soon after becoming the chief minister in 2017, with the primary aim of swiftly resolving the public's complaints and grievances.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath will lay the foundation stone for the 'largest' night shelter in eastern Uttar Pradesh at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Gorakhpur on Friday (April 18), the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

The upcoming shelter, designed to accommodate up to 500 individuals, will cost Rs 44 crore to build. The Power Grid Corporation of India is supporting the construction as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

CM Yogi will officially kick off the project by performing the ground-breaking ceremony, the statement added. This facility aims to benefit patients and their attendants who travel from far-flung areas for treatment at AIIMS Gorakhpur. (ANI)

