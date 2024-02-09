Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday appreciated the decision to honour former Prime Ministers Chaudhary Charan Singh and PV Narasimha Rao and agricultural scientist MS Swaminathan, father of the Green Revolution, with Bharat Ratna.

He paid tribute to the three personalities and expressed happiness over this decision on his social media account, calling it 'praiseworthy'.

Welcoming the announcement of conferring the Bharat Ratna upon Chaudhary Charan Singh, the Chief Minister wrote on social media platform X, "The decision to confer the 'Bharat Ratna' upon former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, a mass leader and messiah of farmers, who dedicated his life for the upliftment of villages, farmers, oppressed, and deprived, is commendable. He was a seeker of democracy in a true sense. This honour is a recognition of his unparalleled contributions in nation-building."

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister expressed that conferring the Bharat Ratna upon the 'farmer's messiah', Chaudhary Charan Singh, is an honor for crores of farmers of the country. "This recognition holds particular significance for Uttar Pradesh, given Chaudhary Sahab's tenure as Chief Minister, during which the state witnessed significant progress and transformation," he said.

CM Yogi further wrote about the announcement of Bharat Ratna for former PM P.V. Narasimha Rao on X, he stated that "The decision to honour former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao with 'Bharat Ratna' is highly commendable. His visionary leadership played a pivotal role in driving the country's economic development forward. His contributions to India's progress will always be remembered."

While speaking to the media, CM Yogi highlighted how PV Narasimha Rao steered the country through challenging times and implemented crucial economic reforms during his tenure.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister welcomed the announcement of conferring the Bharat Ratna upon the esteemed agricultural scientist and pioneer of the Green Revolution, Dr. MS Swaminathan, stating, "The decision to honour the eminent agricultural scientist and father of the Green Revolution, Dr. MS Swaminathan, with the 'Bharat Ratna' is commendable. His remarkable contributions to agriculture and farmers' welfare are widely respected. This honour is a true tribute to his unparalleled contribution in transforming agriculture." (ANI)

