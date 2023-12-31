Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Leprosy ashram in Lucknow on Sunday.

Both the leaders distributed chocolates to the children and inquired about the well-being of the patients.

During the conversation, CM Yogi also gathered information about whether leprosy patients are benefiting from government schemes. Leprosy patients also sang devotional songs on this occasion, praising the glory of Lord Shri Ram.

Earlier, CM Yogi and BJP president JP Nadda met the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, in Lucknow.

Nadda and Yogi also attended a women's marathon race at Lucknow's Dubagga Square on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Yogi Adityanath said, "The more we are fit physically, the more mentally stable we will be. In ancient times, our sages gave importance to a healthy body, which would lead to a healthy mind. This will in turn help in creating a developed nation."

Highlighting India's achievements in the field of sports this year, CM Yogi said, "In the Olympics, India won its highest tally of medals in the event. In the Asian Games earlier this year, our athletes brought home more than 100 medals. In the Para Olympics Asian Games, we shone, winning more than 100 medals for the first time. This shows that we are making rapid progress towards shaping an aspirational and a new India."

Speaking at the event, BJP national president JP Nadda said that it is a historic time for youths as India has entered into the 'Amrit Kal'.

"This is a historic time for the youths. This is because we have emerged into the Amrit Kal. In the last 75 years and even before, we have paid homage to those individuals who have contributed in making the country proud," Nadda said.

Earlier in the day, Nadda and Yogi were spotted listening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's last Mann Ki Baat address of this year, together. (ANI)

