Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday expressed his deep grief over the loss of lives due to electrocution in Bahraich district.

Five people were electrocuted after they reportedly came in contact with a high-tension wire during a procession.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Municipal Elections 2022: Political Parties Begin Preparations with Focus on Door-to-Door Campaigning for Upcoming Civic Polls.

Praying for peace to the departed souls, Adityanath expressed his deep condolences to the bereaved families.

The government directed the district magistrate and senior police officers to reach the spot. (ANI)

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: Teenage Boy Rapes Girl Child After Offering Her Candies, Sent to Correctional Home in Faridabad.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)