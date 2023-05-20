Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 20 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has amended the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicle Rules, 1998, so that the fitness tests of vehicles can now be done in any district of the state.

The release issued by the government stated, "According to the amendment made in the rules, an application can be made for the fitness test of the vehicle in any district of the state. If the vehicle is being operated in any other State, the prescribed authority shall be the Registering Authority or the Automatic Testing Center of the nearest district of Uttar Pradesh."

Also Read | Karnataka Cabinet, Headed by CM Siddaramaiah, Takes Big Decision in Its First Meeting, Approves Five Guarantee Schemes Promised by Congress in Manifesto.

"Besides, if the test is conducted in a district other than the district of registration, the inspecting officer or the authorized test centre has to upload its report on the portal of the Transport department on the same day or on the next working day", the statement read.

A notification in this regard has been issued by the government.

Also Read | India Brought Back 231 Stolen Antiques in the Last Nine Years, Says Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh.

"After this amendment, the rules will be stated as the Uttar Pradesh Motoryan (29th Amendment) Rules, 2023. The previous method mandated that vehicle owners obtain a fitness certificate for their vehicles only in the same district where their vehicles were first registered. Thousands of car owners in the state will breathe a sigh of relief after this change", the statement read.

As per the statement, if the vehicle is found by the inspecting officer to be in compliance with the provisions of the Act and the Rules, a fitness certificate will be issued by the registering authority within 15 days.

However, the next certificate after this will be obtained from an authorized testing centre where the vehicle is registered, the release added.

"In the earlier system, the prescribed authority used to be the registering authority. The application for the issue of a fitness certificate had to be placed before the same registering authority or authorized testing centre under whose jurisdiction the vehicle falls", the release said.

As per the Act and Rules, when a vehicle is presented for inspection, the registering authority or the authorized testing centre shall accept a certificate of the vehicle is in good condition. The vehicle owner can present the vehicle along with the testing fee to the registering authority or the authorized testing centre within 60 days from the date of expiry of the fitness certificate, it said.

The release stated, "However if the vehicle fails the test, the owner of the vehicle can apply for the test again by paying the prescribed fee for re-testing. If the application for renewal is made after the expiry of the fitness certificate of the vehicle, the renewal will be effective from the date of issue of the certificate. On the other hand, if the renewal certificate is obtained before the expiry of the fitness certificate of the vehicle, then in such case the renewal will be effective from the date of expiry of the fitness certificate of the vehicle."

According to the release, some rules have been abolished in the amendments. Among them, the Registrar Officer or Authorized Examination Center will no longer be able to fix the date for the next inspection. Furthermore, the requirement to apply within a minimum of one month of the expiration of the vehicle owner's certificate and the mandatory provision of the date and time by the Registrar Officer have also been abolished, it added.

"If the owner fails to produce the vehicle for inspection before the expiry of the certificate of fitness, he will have to pay the prescribed fee plus an additional amount equal to that", the statement read. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)