Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath formally inaugurated Shri Hanumat Pran Pratishtha and Rudra Mahayagya in the Gorakhnath temple on Thursday morning.

The consecration of the new idol of Lord Hanuman will take place on April 21 on the temple premises, while the Rudra Mahayagya will conclude on April 22. Various types of worships and rituals will be performed from today till Purnahuti (completion ceremony).

Earlier, amid music and chanting of mantras, a large number of women, led by the main priest of Gorakhnath Temple, Yogi Kamalnath, filled water from the Bhim Sarovar into the Yagya Kalash. After circumambulating the Bhim Sarovar, the procession reached the Yagya Shala, where the Yagya Kalash was installed at various locations. Taking command from here, the Chief Minister entered the pavilion of the Yagya Shala after offering prayers at the main door.

On this occasion, head priests of Gorakhnath temple, Yogi Kamal Nath, Ramanuj Tripathi, Dr. Ranganath Tripathi, Ashwani Tripathi, Arvind Chaturvedi, Rohit Mishra, Brijesh Mani Tripathi, Om Prakash Tripathi, Prangesh Mishra, Abhishek Pandey, Dr Hriday Narayan Shukla among others were present. (ANI)

