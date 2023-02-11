Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday praised Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and said that the Minister played a vital role in building India's infrastructure under PM Modi's Government.

"Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has played vital role in building India's infrastructure under PM Modi's Govt. This infrastructure shows how we can develop future infrastructure," said CM Yogi said while speaking on e-mobility, vehicles and future mobility.

"Earlier from Delhi to Meerut it used to take 3 hours now it takes 45 minutes. Whether it's a person or a society, if we don't move forward with time, we won't be able to develop," Yogi said.

"In the field of electronic vehicles, our future planning includes developing infrastructure to use ethanol, green energy and hydrogen energy. Uttar Pradesh has the most number of e-vehicles in terms of auto rickshaws," he added.

He said that the state government is planning to build an e-vehicle charging station every 20-25 km of distance.

"The government and state government is focusing on developing electric vehicle and hydrogen energy for future demands. Hydrogen energy is very expensive presently, we must try to focus on extensive infrastructure to develop these technologies with a vision," said CM Yogi. (ANI)

