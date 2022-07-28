Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): Condemning Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for his 'Rashtrapatni' remark on President Droupadi Murmu, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the Congress leader insulted the nation and should apologise.

"Indecent remark of Congress MP for President is condemnable. It is an insult to Constitution, women and tribal community. In a way, it is an insult to the nation too. I condemn the MP and Congress. They should apologise to citizens," Adityanath told ANI.

A controversy erupted on Thursday after Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury referred to President Droupadi Murmu as "Rashtrapatni".

While demanding an apology from Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that Congress Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary deliberately called President Droupdai Murmu 'Rashtrapatni' and repeated it twice. Speaking to ANI, the Union Minister said the country will never tolerate this insult to tribal people.

"The way Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has insulted the President shows their mentality. This country will never tolerate this insult to our tribal people. After all that, he said that there is no need to apologise for this," said Goyal.

"He said that deliberately and repeated it twice. Is this a small incident? We demand Congress interim president to apologise in the parliament and also in front of the country," he added.

Meanwhile, Chowdhary said that he had mistakenly used the term "Rashtrapatni" for President Murmu and that the ruling party was deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill.

Amid backlash over the "Rashtrapatni" remark, Chowdhury on Thursday said that he cannot even think of insulting President Droupadi Murmu and he will personally meet her and apologise.

He also questioned why Congress Interim President is being dragged into this. "I can't even think of insulting the President. It was just a mistake. If the President felt bad, I will personally meet her and apologise. They can hang me if they want. I am ready to get punished but why is she (Sonia Gandhi) being dragged in this?" Chowdhury told ANI.

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already apologised."

In Lok Sabha Smriti Irani spoke on Chowdhury's remarks and sought an apology from him and Sonia Gandhi. BJP members were on their feet supporting her.

In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi.

"It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India and the country," said Finance Minister.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi also slammed the Opposition and sought an immediate apology from the Berhampore MP.

BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday also staged a protest at Parliament against the Congress MP's remark. (ANI)

