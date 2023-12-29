Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of development works in Ayodhya ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit. This marks his third visit to Ayodhya this month, with previous visits on December 2 and December 21, during which he offered prayers at various temples.

CM Yogi visited and worshipped at Hanumangarhi and Ramlala and prayed for the well-being and prosperity of Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Approves Amendment to Victims Compensation Scheme To Include Mob Violence and Lynching.

Upon reaching Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, the Chief Minister admired the beautifully adorned surroundings and even took a selfie with the veena. He greeted the public and then observed the Ram Path. The Chief Minister also provided necessary instructions to the administrative officials.

During his visit to the Ram Path, the Chief Minister interacted with women, elderly individuals, and children present there. The atmosphere resonated with the chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram.'

Also Read | Bihar: Aircraft Gets Stuck Under Flyover in Motihari, Causes Traffic Jams on National Highway 28 (Watch Video).

The Chief Minister also inspected the Ayodhya Dham Railway Station. Before the arrival of PM Modi, he observed the situation and expressed satisfaction with the arrangement of the railway station and platforms. He further instructed the officers to ensure that there was no shortage of any kind.

It is noteworthy that on December 30, 2023, history will be written in golden letters for Ayodhya. On this day, PM Modi will gift Maharishi Valmiki International Airport to Ayodhya. Before this, the CM visited here and gave special instructions to officials regarding the event.

During this, Minister Surya Pratap Shahi, MP Lallu Singh, Mayor Girish Pati Tripathi, District Panchayat President Roli Singh, etc. were present. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)