Guwahati (Assam) [India], November 21 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday attended the closing ceremony of Purvottar Swabhiman Utsav organized by the Indian Army in Guwahati.

While addressing people, both Chief Ministers congratulated the Indian Army for bringing to the people of North East a grand event that highlighted the important role played by the people of North East in the progress of our great nation.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: Full List of Congress Candidates and Their Constituency Names.

The keynote address for the event was delivered by virtual media by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, wherein he highlighted the stellar role played by the people of the North Eastern region in Nation Building over the years and emphasised on how the transformational development was taking place in the North Eastern States which will propel the entire nation towards progress.

The vibrant North Eastern States of the country have made noteworthy and significant contributions towards overall nation-building as a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, the Indian Army, under the aegis of HQ Eastern Command is organised a two-day Mega Event on the theme of 'Celebrating Contribution of India's North East Region (NER) in Nation Building' on November 20 and 21 in Guwahati with an aim to highlight the contribution of NER towards nation building, felicitate Veer Naris and showcase North East culture.

Also Read | Dengue Cases in Delhi Rise, Infection Tally Crosses 3,000 Mark This Year.

During his welcome address Lt Gen RP Kalita, General Officer Commanding in Chief Eastern Command, said, "The event will be an apt opportunity to spread awareness about the role of unsung heroes of NER in India's independence struggle, the contribution of the Indian Armed Forces and other important organs of the Government like North Eastern Council (NEC), Assam Rifles and Northeastern Frontier Railways (NFR) towards overall development of NER, promote the integration of NER as also further cement Civil-Military relations."

"It is the first time that such a unique event has been conceived and the State Governments of Assam are supporting the mega event, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur, Sikkim & Nagaland as also North Eastern Zone Cultural Council (NEZCC), ONGC and IOC," further stated.

The grand finale of the event was organised at Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium, Guwahati on November 21.

People from all states of North East came to witness the event in large numbers.

The events for the day included a weapon and equipment display and adventure activities display by Armed Forces, a fusion band concert, a medley of cultural performances from NER, special performance by musical sensations such as Zubeen Garg, Priyanka Bharali & Tetseo Sisters, an extravagant musical theatrical followed by the first ever Drone Show at Guwahati.

The mega event was a fitting tribute to the indomitable spirit of the people of North East and symbolised a perfect synergy amongst all stakeholders in North East Region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)