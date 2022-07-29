New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): With the entire Thursday politically on the boil in the national capital over the "rashtrapatni" remark by Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the chief ministers of various Bharatiya Janata Party-led states sought an apology from Sonia Gandhi for the "slang" used against President Droupadi Murmu and called for the boycott of the party.

Chowdhury stoked a controversy after he referred to President Murmu as 'rashtrapatni', a remark which triggered protests by the BJP MPs in the Parliament complex demanding an apology from Congress and Sonia Gandhi. Meanwhile, Chowdhary said that he had mistakenly used the term for President Murmu and that the ruling party was deliberately trying to make a mountain out of a molehill. He added that he would personally meet the President and apologise for the remark.

The BJP went all-out against Congress criticising the party on the matter.

Speaking on ANI, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called the term used by the Congress leader "slang" and said that every Indian should criticise the remark.

"Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury used slang against the President who belongs to the tribal community. The way he defamed the august office of the President should be criticised by every Indian. Every Indian should boycott Congress, its leaders and Sonia Gandhi," Sarma said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called it an insult to the Constitution and the nation.

"Indecent remark of Congress MP for President is condemnable. It's an insult to Constitution, women & tribal community. In a way, it's an insult to the nation too. I condemn the MP & Congress. They should apologise to the citizens. The nation will never accept such remarks," Yogi said.

Hitting out at Chowdhury, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that the Congress leader is "habituated" to making controversial remarks.

"Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is habituated to making controversial remarks to seek attention be it in Parliament or outside it. He must stand in respect of the country's first tribal president," Thakur said.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant also slammed Chowdhury for the remark and demanded his apology to the entire country.

"Words used by Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the President who represents the entire country are wrong. A tribal woman became India's president for the first time. We condemn the Congress and AR Chowdhury. He should apologise to the entire country," Sawant said.

Calling the President a representative of the poor and tribals, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar sought an apology from Sonia Gandhi.

"The way Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury insulted President Murmu is highly condemnable. She is the first tribal President of the country. She is representative of the poor and tribals. Congress leaders along with Sonia Gandhi should seek apologies from entire country," Khattar said.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel slammed the Congress leader and said that his remarks have disrespected the women of the country.

"The remarks are unconstitutional and blemish the position of the president. Through such comments, women, as well as the President, have been disrespected. Congress should apologize to the people of the country for this," the Gujarat CM said.

Moreover, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said that Chowdhary deliberately called President Droupdai Murmu 'rashtrapatni' and repeated it twice.

In Lok Sabha Smriti Irani spoke on Chowdhury's remarks and sought an apology from him and Sonia Gandhi. BJP members were on their feet supporting her.

In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi."It was a deliberate sexist insult. Sonia Gandhi should apologise to the President of India and the country," said Finance Minister.

BJP MPs including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman staged a protest at Parliament against the Congress MP's remark.

However, Sonia Gandhi said, "Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has already apologised." (ANI)

