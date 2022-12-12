Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], December 12 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh's Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others took part in the oath-taking ceremony of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel in Gandhinagar on Monday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Assam'S Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttarakhand's Pushkar Singh Dhami and Tripura's Manik Saha were also present.

Leaders from different BJP-led states and Union Ministers have already reached the venue for the oath-taking ceremony of Bhupendra Patel.

BJP leader Bhupendra Patel will take oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat for a second consecutive time in Gandhinagar today.

Patel took the oath as the 18th Chief Minister by Governor Acharya Devvrat at the Helipad Ground near the new Secretariat in Gandhinagar at 2 pm.

Talking to the reporters at the airport, Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio said, "We've come here to celebrate the victory of Gujarat. In partnership, we are very much confident of winning polls (in Nagaland).''

"The Gujarat result will be repeated (in Karnataka). Gujarat's victory sends a message to all state governments that if you do development work then pro-incumbency can happen," said Bommai.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, BJP National President J P Nadda, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Union Minister Smriti Irani, were also present. Sawant said, ''For the first time, BJP has got such a massive victory in Gujarat. I congratulate all party workers of Gujarat.''

Patidar leader and first-time BJP MLA Hardik Patel said, ''I am a very young MLA. I only believe in working for the party. BJP will decide who they want to keep in the cabinet. I will happily accept whatever responsibility the party decides to give me.''

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also.

Sixteen cabinet ministers also took oath alongside Bhupendra Patel. (ANI)

