Chandigarh/Jaipur, Oct 8 (PTI) The chief ministers of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan condoled the demise of Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday.

Paswan died at a hospital in Delhi on Thursday at the age of 74.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said, "Shocked to hear of the sudden demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. My heartfelt condolences to the family in this hour of grief. May the Almighty grant him peace."

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said he was deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Paswan.

Pawan will always be remembered for his efforts to empower the poor and marginalised. He worked for the uplift of the poor and the backward classes, and contributed significantly to the development of the country while holding various ministerial posts, Khattar said, expressing his condolences to the bereaved family.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, "My heartfelt condolences at the passing away of Union Minister & founder of Lok Janshakti Party, Ram Vilas Paswan ji. May God give strength to his family members and support to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace."

Expressing condolence over Paswan's demise, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra said he will be remembered for his social and public welfare works.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state Congress president Kumari Selja also condoled Paswan's demise.

Former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot said he is extremely saddened to learn about the demise of a political stalwart like Paswan.

"His contribution towards the upliftment of the downtrodden will always be remembered. May his soul find eternal peace. My condolences to his family and followers. Om Shanti,” Pilot tweeted.

Paswan, the Lok Janshakti Party founder and Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, was admitted to a private hospital here for several weeks and had recently undergone a heart operation.

