India News | CMs of Various States Meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sidelines of NITI Aayog Governing Council Meet

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday on the sidelines of the 11th Niti Aayog Governing Council Meet in New Delhi.

The CMs held courtesy meetings with the PM. The leaders held talks on a range of topics, including state affairs, while some of them also congratulated the PM for completing 12 years in office.

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In separate posts on X, the PMO shared images of the courtesy meetings between the Chief Ministers of Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir with PM Modi.

In a post on X, the PMO shared courtesy meeting images between PM Modi and Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

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"Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Shri @OmarAbdullah met Prime Minister @narendramodi," the PMO wrote.

https://x.com/PMOIndia/status/2065046370009194883

Meanwhile, CM Abdullah extended heartfelt wishes to the PM for surpassing the record of the first PM Jawaharlal Nehru of being the longest serving elected Prime Minister consecutively.

In a post on X, the CM stated that he held talks regarding early return of Statehood, economic affairs and development of Jammu and Kashmir with the PM.

"Called on Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji to discuss issues of importance to J&K including early return of Statehood, the state of the economy, pace of development and promotion of tourism. I congratulated him for the landmark of completing 12 uninterrupted years in office," he wrote.

In another post, the PMO shared pictures of Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar gifting the sculpture of a deity to PM Modi and captioned the post, "Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri @DKShivakumar met Prime Minister @narendramodi."

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)