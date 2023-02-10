New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Assets worth more than Rs 26 crore, including that of a former NCP MLC, have been attached as part of a money laundering investigation linked to an alleged fraud of over Rs 71 crore at a Pune-based cooperative bank, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said Friday.

The properties belong to the ex-Member of Legislative Council Anil Shivajirao Bhosale, the main promoter-director of the Shivajirao Bhosale Cooperative Bank in Pune, another director of the bank, Suryaji Pandurang Jadhav and Nusrat Shanur Mujawar.

Also Read | Smoking Tobacco, Vaping E-Cigarettes May Raise Risk of COVID-19 in Healthy Young People, Says Study.

A provisional order has been issued under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to attach assets worth a total Rs 26.60 crore that includes immovable properties located in Pune and Kolhapur and equity holdings in DEMAT account of Anil Shivajirao Bhosale worth Rs 1.06 crore, the agency said in a statement.

Bhosale was arrested in this case in March last year along with Jadhav and two others. They are in judicial custody at present.

Also Read | Khelo India 2023 Winter Games: Anurag Thakur Says From Stone-Pelting to Sports, Kashmir's Situation Has Changed.

The money laundering case of ED stems from a Pune Police FIR of 2020 filed against the accused. The police complaint was made by the statutory auditor of the cooperative bank, the ED said.

The alleged fraud, the agency said, was perpetrated as the accused "siphoned off" cash from the bank in multiple ways on oral instructions without any official entry/record in the Core Banking System; "misappropriation" of funds of the bank by transferring huge funds to themselves and related parties and "fraudulent" disbursal of loans and diversion of such loans by the key managerial persons of the bank.

The ED said "bogus" cheque discounting facility was done to reduce the status of NPA of the bank.

"The key managerial persons of the bank treated the bank and its funds as their family concern and utilised the siphoned funds for their personal gains. Total proceeds of crime involved in the case is approximately Rs 494 crore," it said.

"The ED investigation, so far, has established that Anil Shivajirao Bhosale, Suryaji Pandurang Jadhav and Late Shanur Akbar Mujawar are the major beneficiaries of this financial fraud," the agency claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)