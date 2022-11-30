Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 30 (ANI): After the successful auction of 64 coal mines in the first five tranches, the Ministry of Coal launched the process for the auction of 133 coal mines under the 6th round of commercial auctions of which 71 coal mines are new coal mines and 62 coal mines are rolling over from earlier tranches of commercial auctions held in November 2022.

Additionally, eight coal mines under the second attempt of the fifth round of commercial auctions were also launched where single bids were received in the first attempt.

Under commercial auctions, there are no technical or financial eligibility criteria and hence, several bidders who were not into coal mining earlier, became successful bidders and were awarded the coal mines, informed the government through a release on Tuesday.

To boost bidder participation in the commercial auction of coal mines the Ministry of Coal is organising an investor conclave on December 1 in Mumbai.

Union Minister of Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs, Pralhad Joshi will chair and Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde will be the Chief Guest.

Deputy Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis will be the Special Guest and Minister of State for Coal, Mines and Railways, Raosaheb Patil Danve and Minister of Mining for Maharashtra, Dadaji Bhuse will be the Guest of Honour of the function.

Amrit Lal Meena, Secretary, of the Ministry of Coal and Vivek Bhardwaj, Secretary of the Ministry of Mines will also participate in the Conclave.

The list of mines has been finalized post detailed deliberations. Mines falling under protected areas, wildlife sanctuaries, critical habitats, having forest cover greater than 40 per cent, and heavily built-up areas have been excluded.

The block boundaries of some of the coal mines where there was the presence of dense habitation, high green cover or critical infrastructure etc. have been modified basis comments received during stakeholder consultations to enhance bidders' interest and participation in these coal blocks.

Key features of the auction process include a reduction in the upfront amount and bid security amount, permission to relinquish part of the coal mine in case of partially explored coal mines, introduction of the National Coal Index and National Lignite Index, ease of participation with no entry barriers, full flexibility in coal utilisation, optimized payment structures, efficiency promotion through incentives for early production and use of clean coal technology.

The sale of the tender document commenced on November 3.

Details of the mines, auction terms, timelines etc. can be accessed on the MSTC auction platform. The auction shall be held online through a transparent two-stage process, on the basis of Percentage Revenue Share.

SBI Capital Markets Limited, the sole Transaction Advisor to the Ministry of Coal for commercial coal mine auctions, is assisting the Ministry of Coal in the conduct of the auction. (ANI)

