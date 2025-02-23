New Delhi [India], February 23 (ANI): The Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Gen Upendra Dwivedi has departed for an official visit to France from February 24 to 27, as part of efforts to "bolster" India-France defence cooperation, said an official statement from the Ministry of Defence.

On February 24, the COAS will engage with senior military leadership of France at Les Invalides, Paris. The day will begin with a Guard of Honour followed by discussions with General Pierre Schill, CEMAT (Chef d'Etat-Major de l'Armee de Terre - the French Army Chief). The aim of the meeting will be to foster stronger military ties between the two nations, as per the ministry.

The itinerary also includes a visit to the Ecole Militaire, the prestigious Military School and Institution Complex in Paris, where the COAS will be briefed on Future Combat Command (CCF). Additionally, General Dwivedi will be briefed at the Technical Section of the French Army (STAT) and visit the Battle Lab Terre at Versailles, it said.

On February 25, General Dwivedi will travel to Marseille, where he will visit the third Division of the French Army and will be briefed on the mission and role of the 3rd Division, the bilateral exercise SHAKTI, India-France training cooperation, and the French Army modernisation programme (Scorpion). The following day, General Dwivedi will visit Carpiagne to witness a dynamic demonstration of the Scorpion Division with live firing exercises, the statement added.

On February 27, the COAS will visit the Neuve Chapelle Indian War Memorial to lay a wreath in honour of the fallen Indian soldiers who participated in World War I. Later in the day, he will deliver a talk at the Ecole de Guerre, the French Joint Staff College, highlighting the evolving nature of modern warfare and India's strategic vision.

It further said that Gen Dwivedi's visit aims to strengthen the military collaboration between India and France, exploring new avenues of cooperation and enhancing strategic partnerships between the two nations' armed forces. (ANI)

