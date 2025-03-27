Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27 (ANI): General Upendra Dwivedi, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), on Wednesday visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering (MCEME) in Secunderabad, Telangana.

During his visit, General Dwivedi was given a briefing about the college's training program, which aims to develop skilled and battle-ready soldiers with expertise in technology. The focus of the curriculum is on new and emerging technologies, offering students hands-on experience to stay ahead in modern warfare.

Also Read | Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 27, 2025: Bharat Forge, Wipro, and Bandhan Bank Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Thursday.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army, shared, "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, visited the Military College of Electronics and Mechanical Engineering, #MCEME on 26 March 2025. During his visit, he was briefed on the college's extensive training curriculum designed to cultivate highly skilled, battle-ready tech warriors for the #IndianArmy, with a focus on emerging technologies and hands-on experience."

https://x.com/adgpi/status/1905069579497332800

Also Read | Chaitra Navratri, Ram Navami 2025: Additional Police Deployed in Ayodhya Ahead of Hindu Festivals To Ensure Safety and Security of Devotees.

The post added, "#COAS reviewed the modern laboratories, infrastructure and the innovative projects that promote self-reliance and professionalism within the Indian Army. He praised the advances made by MCEME and lauded their efforts in fostering a professional outlook and working to keep Indian Army future ready in line with #ViksitBharat 2047."

"#COAS also interacted with troops & commended them for their high standards of professionalism & devotion to duty," the post further reads.

The COAS also reviewed the college's laboratories, infrastructure, and innovative projects. He praised the college's efforts in promoting self-reliance and professionalism within the Indian Army. General Dwivedi appreciated the progress made by MCEME in preparing the army for the future, in line with the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047"

He also interacted with the troops and commended them for their dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism.

Earlier, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the training and administrative facilities of the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington.

In a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Indian Army shared, "#GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, visited the Madras Regimental Centre, Wellington today, wherein he reviewed the training and administrative facilities of the training centre.

The #COAS was given a brief on the modern training methodology and facilities of the Centre. He commended all ranks for their excellence in training as well as their contribution towards Nation Building."

"The #COAS also stressed upon the need for incorporating technology in training so as to prepare professionally competent soldiers who are able to adapt to the rapid technological advances and adept at handling latest generation equipment thus enhancing operational readiness in #IndianArmy," Indian Army further shared. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)