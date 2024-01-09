New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, on Tuesday visited the National Cadet Corps Republic Day Camp, 2024 at the DGNCC Camp in New Delhi and urged cadets to put their heart and mind into everything they undertake and become role models for the youth of the country.

The Chief of Army Staff reviewed an impressive 'Guard of Honour' by smartly turning out cadets drawn from all three Wings of NCC i.e. Army, Navy and Air Force.

This was followed by a band display by NCC cadets of Scindia School.

Later, the COAS visited the 'Flag Area' created by the NCC cadets depicting social awareness themes and cultural activities. The cadets provided him with a detailed briefing about their respective State Directorate themes.

General Manoj Pande expressed his delight in the fact that many former NCC cadets hold high positions in the Government and Armed Forces.

According to a release from the Defence Ministry, the COAS motivated cadets to take a leadership role in various professions in addition to the Armed Forces. He also urged the cadets to put their hearts and minds into everything they undertake and become role models for the youth of our nation. He also highlighted the significant contribution of NCC in national building activities including social service schemes like Blood Donation Camps, Environmental Conservation and Puneet Sagar Abhiyan etc.

The COAS applauded the cadets for their impeccable turnout, impressive 'Guard of Honour' and a captivating cultural programme. He motivated the cadets to believe in themselves, equip themselves with determination and move ahead with firm resolve.

"He wished all NCC cadets success in their future endeavours," the release added.

Afterwards, the COAS visited the 'Hall of Fame', a proud possession of the NCC that displays a rich archival collection of alumni photographs, models, motivational items, and other themes from the three wings of the NCC.

The Chief of Army Staff, along with other distinguished guests also witnessed a 'Cultural Programme' performed by the NCC cadets in the auditorium. (ANI)

