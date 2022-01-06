New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): Indian Coast Guard Director General VS Pathania called on Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and discussed operational preparedness of the maritime force and readiness to ensure safety and security in seas.

Pathania also called on Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar.

According to the Indian Navy, they discussed issues concerning coastal security and effective coordination between the Navy and the Coast Guard. (ANI)

