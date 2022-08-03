Ahmedabad, Aug 3 (PTI) The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has rescued five fishermen from a partially submerged boat off the Gujarat coast in Devbhumi Dwarka district, an official said on Wednesday.

The operation was carried out on the intervening night of August 2 and 3 near the Okha port.

"At about 12:45 am on August 3, the Indian Coast Guard District Headquarters at Okha received information regarding uncontrolled flooding onboard Indian Fishing Boat 'Raj Ayushi' nearly 10 nautical miles off the Okha port," said a release issued by the Defence PRO office in Gujarat.

The ICG dispatched its fast interceptor class of ship, C-413. Some vessels sailing in the vicinity of the distressed fishing boat were also alerted by the ICG to assist when needed, the release said.

"When the ICG ship reached the spot, the fishing boat was partially submerged due to heavy flooding. At around 02:15 am, all the five crew members were rescued and were taken onboard the ICG ship," the ICG said, adding that the rescued men were brought to Okha safely.

Using a submersible pump, the Coast Guard personnel also managed to control the flooding and brought the boat to Okha, the release added.

