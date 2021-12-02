Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 2 (ANI): In a rescue operation at mid-sea, the Indian Coast Guard on Wednesday doused the fire on a ship en route to Androth with 624 passengers and 85 crew members on board.

According to officials, a major fire in the engine room of MV Kavaratti was reported to Coast Guard Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre, Mumbai by Lakshadweep Development Corporation Ltd.

The Ship was on passage to Androth from Kavaratti. The fire was brought under control and Coast Guard Ship Samarth at sea was diverted to render assistance. MV Kavaratti was boarded by Coast Guard Ship Samarth 30 nautical miles off Kavaratti.

The vessel was found to be non-operational since the engines could not be used for further propulsion.

Moreover, due to total power failure owing to fire onboard MV Kavaratti, the Shell Door could not be operated for safe and expeditious evacuation of all passengers. Hence the Coast Guard decided to tow the vessel to Androth.

All passengers and crew are safe. The ship arrived at Androth on Thursday morning. (ANI)

