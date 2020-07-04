Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 4 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has seized 24 packets of charas having market value of approximately Rs 36 lakh from an island off the Kutch coast in Gujarat, an official said on Saturday.

These packets were recovered on Friday while the force was on patrol at Kadiyari beyt (island) near Jakhau port, said the defence wing of the Press Information Bureau in a release.

As per an official release, since May 20, the Coast Guard, in coordination with other enforcement agencies, has recovered over 1,200 packets of charas, including 88 packets worth Rs 1.32 crore that was seized from an uninhabited island off the port between June. (ANI)

