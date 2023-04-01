Kochi, Apr 1 (PTI) The Cochin Shipyard Limited has signed a contract for building six Next Generation Missile Vessels (NGMV) for the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs 9,805 crore with the delivery of ships set to begin from 2027.

The state-run shipyard said the contract marks its entry into advanced weapon intense platforms.

Also Read | Amritpal Singh Dares To Demand Khalistan Due to ‘Hindu Rashtra’ Talk by BJP and RSS, Says Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

"The primary role of the ships would be to provide offensive capability against enemy warship, merchantmen and land targets," Cochin Shipyard said in a release.

It said the delivery of ships is scheduled to commence from March 2027.

Also Read | Alpine Glaciers in Austria Melting at Record Level.

"The NGMVs would be heavily armed war vessels incorporating stealth, high speed and offensive capability. These ships will be capable of conducting maritime strike operations, anti-surface warfare operations and would be a potent instrument of sea denial for enemy ships especially at choke points," the release said.

The shipyard said these ships would be employed for local naval defence operations and seaward defence of offshore development area.

Cochin Shipyard Limited CMD Madhu S Nair said the shipyard was keen to take up the construction of NGMVs after successfully delivering the country's first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant.

In addition to the above, the state-run entity is also building eight Anti Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Crafts for the Navy and these vessels are under various stages of construction at the yard.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)