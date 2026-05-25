India News | Cockroach Janata Party Founder Moves Delhi HC Against Blocking of X Account

New Delhi [India], May 25 (ANI): Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke has approached the Delhi High Court challenging the blocking of the party's X (formerly Twitter) account, alleging that the government suspended the handle citing national security concerns.

Dipke, whose satirical political outfit recently became a viral sensation online for its memes and sarcastic commentary on governance and public issues, has also alleged that the party's Instagram account, website and backup social media handles were taken down as part of a wider crackdown on the movement.

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According to Dipke, the official Instagram account of the Cockroach Janata Party was hacked, resulting in the loss of access to the page. In posts shared from his personal X handle, he further claimed that his personal Instagram account was also compromised, while the party's X account was withheld and its backup account removed. "Crackdown on Cockroach Janta Party. The Instagram page was hacked. My personal Instagram hacked. Twitter account withheld. Back-up account also taken down," Dipke wrote.

Dipke also claimed that the party's "iconic" website was taken down and accused the Centre of acting in a "dictatorial" manner.

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He stated that the digital movement had witnessed massive online traction, with nearly 10 lakh people signing up as members of the satirical platform, which gained popularity particularly among millennials and Gen Z users for its meme-driven political satire.

He further alleged that around six lakh members of the Cockroach Janata Party had signed a petition seeking the resignation of the Union Education Minister over the alleged NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Dipke also accused social media platforms of selectively targeting accounts associated with the movement, prompting him to seek judicial intervention before the Delhi High Court. (ANI)

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