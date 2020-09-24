Noida (UP), Sep 24 (PTI) The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration launched a "Coffee with Collector" initiative on Thursday to express gratitude to plasma donors and encourage more people to become donors to help COVID-19 patients defeat the disease.

District Magistrate Suhas L Y said he would interact with plasma donors over a cup of coffee (or their preferred choice of beverage) as part of the initiative in a symbolic gesture to acknowledge their voluntary support in the fight against the pandemic.

The administration has made it easier for plasma donors to join the cause by sending health care officials to their homes instead of people visiting hospitals for plasma donation.

People who have recovered fully from the coronavirus are eligible to donate plasma and can call on 730348 8239 to make the donation. Officials from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida, would reach out to them, the district collector said.

As part of the Coffee with Collector initiative, the district magistrate had coffee with six plasma donors, including two doctors, and shared their experience of fighting the COVID-19 battle and then stepping up for the donation.

"The initiative has been launched to inspire more people for plasma donation and express gratitude to the donors. I appeal that people who have recovered from coronavirus should come forward for plasma donation so that more lives could be saved," DM Suhas said.

The first participants of the initiative were Sushil Kumar, Ram Pratap, Vineet Kumar, Ram Kumar besides doctors Vishal Agrawal and Ravi Sharma. They were joined by Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri, GIMS Director Brig. (Retd) Dr. Rakesh Gupta, senior doctor Sunil Dohare and others, according to officials.

Technically called "convalescent-plasma therapy", the treatment aims at using the immune power gained by a recovered person to treat a sick person.

The Indian Council for Medical Research, the apex biomedical research body in India, has also approved of the treatment for COVID-19.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 12,010 cases of COVID-19, including 50 deaths, while 10,261 patients have recovered. The district has around 200 plasma therapy beneficiaries, according to officials.

