Udhagamandalam (Tamil Nadu), Jan 7 (PTI) Normal life was affected in this hill town on Thursday with mercury dipping to zero degree Celsius, for the second time in a month.

Officials, citing latest weather data, said Udhagamandalam, popularly known as Ooty, and Sandynallah recorded zero degree temperature.

Many parts of Udhagamandalam and nearby areas including Kanthal and Thalaikuntha were covered with frost.

Water stored in containers froze while cars parked in the open were covered with ice. People were seen scrapping the ice off the windshield of their four-wheelers.

The extreme cold affected normal life, with roads being deserted as people confined themselves indoors. In many places on Thursday morning, people were seen lighting fire to keep themselves warm.

The region witnessed similar climatic condition early in January when the mercury dipped to zero here and -2 in nearby Avalanche.

