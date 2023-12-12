Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 12 (ANI): Thick fog and chilly waves blanketed Moradabad City in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday morning, causing visibility to plummet to almost nil in certain areas.

People were seen warming themselves by lighting bonfires.

The dense fog reduced visibility, causing vehicles to slow down and use their lights for safety.

"There was so much fog today that I am facing problems in driving, the wiper of the vehicle is unable to clear the fog," a person told ANI.

"We are facing problems due to fog in driving and it is very cold today," said a resident.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has allocated Rs 120 crore to the Relief Department to deal with the cold wave. The money will be used to provide the following to the people - temporary accommodation, food, clothing, and medical facilities.

The move comes as the mercury starts dropping, the Uttar Pradesh government, headed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has started preparations to deal with the possible cold wave conditions in the state and provide a protective cover to the destitute, helpless and vulnerable people from it.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) held a virtual media briefing addressed by Director General IMD Mrutyunjay Mohapatra and said that minimum and maximum temperatures in December are likely to remain above normal in most parts of the country.IMD in its briefing said, "During December 2023, minimum temperatures are most likely to be above normal over most parts of the country. And maximum temperatures for December 2023 are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except some areas of central India and North India".During the upcoming winter season (December 2023 to February 2024), above-normal minimum temperatures are likely in most parts of the country adding that above normal maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country except some areas over central and northwest India, DG IMD further added.

On cold waves, IMD stated, "The occurrence of cold waves over the north, northwest, central, east and northeast parts of the country during the upcoming winter season (December to February 2024) is likely to remain below normal." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)