Chandigarh, Jan 14 (PTI) Cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Friday.

Hisar in Haryana reeled under intense cold, recording a minimum temperature of 4.3 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Nominations for First Phase Begins Today Under Strict COVID-19 Guidelines.

Sirsa also experienced a cold night, recording a low of 5.4 degrees Celsius, while Gurgaon's minimum temperature settled at 7.5 degrees Celsius.

However, Ambala registered an above normal temperature at 10.3 degrees Celsius.

Also Read | AGS Transact Technologies Sets IPO Price Band at Rs 166-175 per Share.

In Punjab, Bathinda reeled under intense cold and recorded a low of 4.2 degrees, while Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.8 degrees Celsius. Gurdaspur, too, experienced a cold night, recording a low of 5.2 degrees Celsius.

Jalandhar recorded a low of 8.6 degrees, while Moga registered a low of 5.9 degrees. Ludhiana's minimum settled at 8.8 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 11 degrees Celsius.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)