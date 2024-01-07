Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 7 (ANI): The temperature in Srinagar dipped to minus 5.6 degrees on Saturday night, the lowest recorded this winter so far, and a thin sheet of ice has formed on Dal Lake as the cold wave continued in Kashmir on Sunday.

The freezing temperatures have made daily activities a challenge for residents as they struggle to cope with the bitter cold in the valley.

As Kashmir grapples with this extreme cold, the impact on daily life and infrastructure is palpable.

The cold wave has been continuing for many days and has brought about a significant drop in temperature, with readings dipping to minus 5.6 degrees, the lowest in the winter season 23-24 in Srinagar, officials said.

Frozen Dal Lake at this temperature is attracting tourists and locals.

Tourists enjoyed the thick layer of ice on the lake. Shikaras used oars to break the thin layer of freezing ice to make their way into the lake.

Tourists enjoyed local khawa on the Shikara and used warm protection to find comfort in the cold.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department had predicted the same weather for the Union Territory for the whole week, with the minimum temperature likely to hover between minus 1 and 8 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

