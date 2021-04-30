Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 30 (ANI): The Mangaluru Rural Police on Thursday registered a case against the management of Expert Pre University College in Karnataka's Valachil, under Epidemic Diseases Act for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms amid the imposition of a lockdown in order to flatten the curve of the new surge in COVID-19 cases.

The college has been accused of allegedly holding classes and other academic activities on campus despite being a two-week-long lockdown in the state due to the surge in coronavirus cases.

A curfew has been imposed in Karnataka from 9 pm of April 27 to 6 am on May 12.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on April 26 announced a two-week curfew in the state in view of the increasing number of the COVID-19 infection.

He yesterday appealed to people to follow the coronavirus related guidelines and stay indoors amid the pandemic-induced lockdown in the state.

"The 2-weeks strict rules to break the chain of Covid virus have begun. My appeal to everyone: follow the guidelines, cooperate with the govt, stay indoors, and step out only if it's an emergency. Together, we all can defeat the Covid-19 pandemic," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Karnataka reported 35,024 fresh cases, 270 deaths and 14,142 discharges in the last 24 hours on Thursday. The total active cases tally is at 3,49,496. (ANI)

