Jaipur, Sep 26 (PTI) A woman student was shot dead on Saturday by her lover near a college in Rajapark area of the city where she had gone to appear in graduation final year examination on Saturday, police said.

The accused identified as Vishnu Chaudhary first stabbed the girl and then opened fire at her on the road near the college. The girl was immediately rushed to SMS Government Hospital where she died, police said.

"She had come from Jhunjhunu to write the exam, scheduled from 7 am to 10 am. The accused attacked her with a knife and then opened fire around 10. 30 am near the college," DCP Rahul Jain told PTI.

Another police official informed that the girl was studying in a separate college in Jaipur and had gone to Vedic Kanya college in Rajapark to take the exam.

The accused, who is from Dholpur and preparing for competitive exams in Jaipur, tried to flee after the incident but he was caught and handed over to police.

Additional DCP Manoj Chaudhary said the accused and the victim were in a love relationship for nearly one year and he was annoyed with the girl for allegedly having an affair with someone else.

“During the interrogation, the accused said he and the girl were in a love relationship but she cheated upon him and was having an affair with someone else following which he decided to kill her,” he said.

