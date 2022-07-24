Mirzapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 24 (ANI): A college student has been found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Mirzapur area of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday evening.

While the police are investigating the matter, the college principal informed that the deceased student was on her way to Varanasi. Notably, it takes about an hour to travel from Mirzapur to Varanasi via car.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Mirzapur Superintendent of Police Sanjay Verma said, "A case of death of a third-year college student under mysterious circumstances in the hostel of a polytechnic college in Mirzapur has been reported."

"The deceased student is around 22-23 years old and is a native of Azamgarh. The student's dead body was found hanging from the fan. Postmortem is underway. The family is yet to file a complaint. The police is investigating the matter and further probe is underway,' said Sanjay Verma.

However, the college principal claimed that all students went back after exams were over on July 19. "As per the family of the deceased, the student left the house on July 21 for Banaras. Her hostel room where the body was found was closed and window grill was broken, with the help of which the student entered," the principal said to ANI.

The police are investigating the case. (ANI)

